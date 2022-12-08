Alachua County deputies investigate possible homicide in Micanopy

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a body was found in Micanopy on Wednesday.

The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies say the victim was an adult male.

They are investigating the case as a possible homicide. They do not believe there is a danger to the community.

Deputies asked neighbors if they have surveillance footage of a suspicious person or vehicle in the area. Deputies ask anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office.

