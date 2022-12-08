Alachua County deputies investigate possible homicide in Micanopy

A body has been found at an intersection in Micanopy.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a body was found in Micanopy on Wednesday.

The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies say the victim was an adult male.

They are investigating the case as a possible homicide. They do not believe there is a danger to the community.

TRENDING: Tacachale Christmas tree lighting event shines bright after two-year hiatus

Deputies asked neighbors if they have surveillance footage of a suspicious person or vehicle in the area. Deputies ask anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Buchholz High Holiday Musical ‘Elf’ benefits children in need
Buchholz High Holiday Musical ‘Elf’ benefits children in need
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Buchholz High Holiday Musical ‘Elf’ benefits children in need
Buchholz High Holiday Musical ‘Elf’ benefits children in need
Here’s what you missed when we caught up with WIND-FM!
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 12/8
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 12/8