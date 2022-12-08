Alachua County deputies investigate possible homicide in Micanopy
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a body was found in Micanopy on Wednesday.
The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies say the victim was an adult male.
They are investigating the case as a possible homicide. They do not believe there is a danger to the community.
Deputies asked neighbors if they have surveillance footage of a suspicious person or vehicle in the area. Deputies ask anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office.
