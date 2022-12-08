Alachua County Pets: Henry, Elf, Ollie, and Monroe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First up is the people loving Henry. Henry is a big fan of chin scratches and loves treats and is looking for a forever friend.

Next is the very playful Elf. This kitty has so much energy but at the end of the day is looking for someone to cuddle on the couch with.

We also have the very jolly Ollie. Ollie loves to give kisses. This pup is just looking for someone to play games with.

Lastly is a cuddly ball of energy Monroe. This dog would love to go on the adventure of a lifetime.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us

