Attorney for UF graduate student asks for re-hear on potential class-action lawsuit over UF’s COVID-19 lockdown

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:39 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An attorney for a University of Florida graduate student is asking a Tallahassee-based appeals court to re-hear a potential class-action lawsuit over UF’s COVID-19 lockdown.

Attorneys for Anthony Rojas argue the university should return fees to students because of the shutdown early in the pandemic.

Rojas is seeking refunds of fees for transportation, health care and athletics services that were not provided.

A panel of the first district court of appeal decided two-to-one to reject the case.

