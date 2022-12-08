Bronson woman leads Levy County deputies on chase

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Bronson woman was arrested after deputies say she fled during a traffic stop.

According to Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials, Michelle McNeal, 34, ran a stop sign on Monday and didn’t stop despite a deputy’s pursuit.

When the vehicle stopped on Northeast 97 Place, McNeal fled into the woods. A deputy was able to chase after her and catch up. He used a taser to stop her.

TRENDING: Alachua County deputies investigate possible homicide in Micanopy

McNeal has been convicted of 10 previous felonies. She is being held on charges of fleeing and resisting arrest, possession of meth, and driving with a suspended license.

She was booked into the Levy County Jail on a bond of $100,000.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.