Bronson woman leads Levy County deputies on chase

Levy County Jail booking photo of Michelle McNeal
Levy County Jail booking photo of Michelle McNeal(LCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Bronson woman was arrested after deputies say she fled during a traffic stop.

According to Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials, Michelle McNeal, 34, ran a stop sign on Monday and didn’t stop despite a deputy’s pursuit.

When the vehicle stopped on Northeast 97 Place, McNeal fled into the woods. A deputy was able to chase after her and catch up. He used a taser to stop her.

McNeal has been convicted of 10 previous felonies. She is being held on charges of fleeing and resisting arrest, possession of meth, and driving with a suspended license.

She was booked into the Levy County Jail on a bond of $100,000.

