Buchholz High Holiday Musical ‘Elf’ benefits children in need
By Kristin Chase
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The musical kicks off Thursday, December 15th at 7 pm.

It runs Thursday through Saturday at 7 pm and Sundays at 2 pm.

Tickets are $12 for students and $14 for adults.

Along with holiday fun, the drama team is hosting a toy drive for the Child’s Advocacy Center in Gainesville.

They are collecting new or gently used toys for children who have been victims of abuse.

They encourage all to bring one and drop it off at the box office.

