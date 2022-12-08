FDLE investigates human remains found in Gilchrist County

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports human remains found near Bell are being investigated by agents and Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

FDLE Officials say the remains were found Monday in the Sun Springs area of Gilchrist County.

The remains have yet to be identified. Investigators are working with the Tallahassee FDLE Crime Lab and 8th Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the body.

