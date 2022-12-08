FGCU extends current president’s contract as search for successor begins

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gulf Coast University board of trustees are starting a new search for a new school president while extending the current president’s contract.

Mike Martin’s contract with the university was set to finish at the end of this month.

But FGCU trustees elected to extend Martin’s term until June 30th, or sooner, if a successor is picked.

The search for Martin’s successor has taken longer than expected. After the trustees last month put the selection of a finalist on hold.

“We cannot do this again. I am personally embarrassed that we are in this situation, angry that we are in this situation” said FGCU trustee member Luis Rivera. “I do not like my time being wasted. I know that my colleagues don’t like my time being wasted.”

An initial search process in April ended with three finalists selected by a committee.

The candidates were interviewed in November, but the trustees during that meeting stalled the process.

Two finalists then dropped their interest during the delay.

“The last few months haven’t been exactly what anybody would have scripted, but that doesn’t matter” said FGCU Board Chair Blake Gable. “We are where we are, and we’re going to figure it out. I am not losing any sleep over it, nor should anybody else.”

Gable says a new search process will begin likely in January.

