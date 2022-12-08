Florida men’s basketball team goes down to UConn at home, 75-54

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following a pair of victories against in-state opponents, the Florida men’s basketball team faced its toughest test at home this season - taking on fifth-ranked UConn.

Much like their losses against Xavier and West Virginia in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in November, the Gators (6-4) struggled mightily to score, as they shot less than 30 percent from the floor for the contest, while the Huskies (10-0) shot 52 percent from the field with Donova Clingan going 8-9 to pour in 16 points on their way to a 75-54 win.

Kowacie Reeves scored the first basket of the game to energize a rambunctious crowd, and freshman Riley Kugel buried a three-pointer from atop of the key, but after those two baskets UConn went on a 12-2 run to lead 16-6 with 11:54 to play in the first half. The Huskies dominated the contest, in both halves, from the inside out. Adama Sonogo and Clingan combined to score 33 of the team’s 75 points and grabbed 15 total rebounds.

Jordan Hawkins and Joe Calcaterra were the other two UConn players in double figures. They’re combined efforts totaled 26 points.

The first half deficit continued to grow for Florida as the orange and blue hit just eight of 28 shots. Contributing to that poor ratio was Colin Castleton and Trey Bonham. The duo were a combined 1-13 with 5 total points. The only real bright spot was Kugel and Alex Fudge. Kugel had 6 points and Fudge had 7 as the pair combined for 13 of the team’s 23 points.

The second half was more of the same for Todd Golden’s squad. For the second consecutive half, Florida made just 8 attempts on 25 attempts. Bonham, Myreon Jones, Will Richard, and Kyle Lofton didn’t make a single shot between them. The quartet finished the contest a combined 0-17.

Fudge, Castleton, and Kugel were the only Gators to score in double figures, but the fleeting firepower wasn’t near enough as UConn dominated Florida by 21 points.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.