Former NFL player to host event to feed 42 families in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:54 AM EST
OCALA , Fla. (WCJB) - Former NFL player and Ocala business owner Clint Hart hosts Feed 42 on Thursday.

Hart said, “The Feed 42 idea came from me wanting to feed 42 families and it being my number in the NFL when I played for the Chargers.”

This event will be held at his Ocala gym for the pre-selected families.

The dinner runs from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Families will receive a hot meal, a bag of groceries, and toys for their children.

