Former NFL player to host event to feed 42 families in Ocala

OCALA , Fla. (WCJB) - Former NFL player and Ocala business owner Clint Hart hosts Feed 42 on Thursday.

Hart said, “The Feed 42 idea came from me wanting to feed 42 families and it being my number in the NFL when I played for the Chargers.”

This event will be held at his Ocala gym for the pre-selected families.

TRENDING: Marion Theater put on the documentary film Hero Horse: A Magical True Story

The dinner runs from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Families will receive a hot meal, a bag of groceries, and toys for their children.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.