Gainesville abortion clinic ordered to pay court costs in Florida abortion case

Plaintiffs in a battle over the state’s 24-hour abortion waiting period, including a Gainesville abortion clinic, ordered to pay more than $71,000
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (NSF/WCJB) - A Leon County circuit judge has ordered the plaintiffs in a battle over the state’s 24-hour abortion waiting period, including a Gainesville abortion clinic, to pay more than $71,000 in costs stemming from the case.

Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey issued an order Monday that requires Gainesville Woman Care LLC, also known as Bread and Roses Women’s Health Center, and Medical Students for Choice to pay $71,141. In May, the state requested that the plaintiffs cover costs of an expert witness and court reporters after Dempsey in April upheld the constitutionality of a 2015 law that requires women to wait 24 hours before having abortions.

Initially, the request totaled $102,891, including $71,750 for Priscilla Coleman, an expert witness for the state. The plaintiffs did not object to paying the costs of court reporters but fought paying all but $2,000 of Coleman’s costs.

RELATED: New abortion law challenged, what are the options for pregnant women in NCFL

The two sides ultimately reached a settlement that led to Dempsey’s order Monday. But the ruling said the plaintiffs continued to dispute that they should pay Coleman’s fees and could appeal.

