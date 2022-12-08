Gilchrist County residents will collect food for the holidays

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:38 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Gilchrist County are collecting food for the holidays.

A donation box is now available inside the county courthouse in Trenton, located by the elections and property appraiser offices.

The food that is donated will be distributed next Thursday, December 15.

