Hilary Hynes in need of a helping hand

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A familiar face on TV20′s Morning Show is in need of a helping hand after she dedicated her life to helping animals all across North Central Florida.

Hilary Hynes worked at Alachua County Animal Services for over 20 years until being injured which left her in a rehab facility in Gainesville.

The injury led to Hilary losing her leg after amputation and she is working on her physical therapy.

Hilary was part of our Morning Team showcasing pets needing a home and offered advice on taking care of a new pet.

And to come home from the hospital she needs to live in a handicapped-accessible place.

Hilary has made great strides in her recovery but there are several steps before she can be fully independent again.

Hilary tells us the next steps are “will lead me in to being able to get a prosthetic so I can start walking again. So I’ve had so much love from the animal community, like on my Facebook page there’s a GoFundMe.”

The friends at the hospital have grown to love Hilary and will be sad to see her go, but they know it’s for the best.

Desi Cooper a Nurse Practitioner at the rehab says “I will be glad to see her move out of here and find her own place and be happy and interact with her favorite animals!”

To donate to Hilary’s GoFundMe click this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/hilary-hynes-needs-a-helping-paw-err-hand

