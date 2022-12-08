‘It’s a sad tragic event’: Florida Coach Billy Napier responds to Kitna arrest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Gators Football Coach Billy Napier spoke on Thursday about the arrest of the team’s backup quarterback Jalen Kitna, 19. He was arrested on child porn charges.

Kitna was booked into the Alachua County Jail on Nov. 1 on charges of distribution and possession of child pornography. He was suspended from the team that day and later removed from the team roster.

During a digital press conference on Thursday, Napier said didn’t find out about the investigation of Kitna until the morning the player was booked into jail. The coach was asked about how he is supporting the team after the arrest.

“It’s a sad tragic event for all the people involved,” Napier said. “Obviously, Jalen is going to have to move forward. It’s a challenge. I appreciate our leadership and we have done everything we can do to help our players and staff... We are turning the page and moving forward.”

Kitna was released from jail after posting an $80,000 bond. His parents picked him up from the jail and the family returned to their home in Texas as they prepare for the trial.

