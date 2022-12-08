Manna Food Blessings and Sonshine Ministries will hold a food distribution

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a food distribution in Belleview.

Manna Food Blessings and Sonshine Ministries will be hold this event.

Food will be given out from 9 until 10 a.m. or until it’s gone.

TRENDING: ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy

The distribution will be held at Free Food Distribution, and that is located at 10639 SE 123rd St Rd.

Food is free to the community.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.