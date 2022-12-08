Marion Theater put on the documentary film Hero Horse: A Magical True Story

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A miniature horse took center stage in the horse capital of the world to help raise funds.

People gathered at the Marion Theater to watch a documentary film called Hero Horse: A Magical True Story.

The event is meant to support gentle carousel miniature therapy horses’ elementary school reading programs.

The star of the show, Magic, arrived in a limo and trotted out wearing a tuxedo to strut the red carpet.

“To be Magic’s trainer and to bring her into hospitals and bring to to senior homes and work with veterans i just feel honored. That Magic trusts me all the therapy horses trust me enough to go into these different situations and spend time with people who really need unconditional love, said owner Jorge Garcia-Bengochea.”

People could take pictures and meet and greet with the film star, and get a movie premiere swag bag.

