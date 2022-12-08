Marion Theater put on the documentary film Hero Horse: A Magical True Story

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:38 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A miniature horse took center stage in the horse capital of the world to help raise funds.

People gathered at the Marion Theater to watch a documentary film called Hero Horse: A Magical True Story.

The event is meant to support gentle carousel miniature therapy horses’ elementary school reading programs.

TRENDING: Tacachale Christmas tree lighting event shines bright after two-year hiatus

The star of the show, Magic, arrived in a limo and trotted out wearing a tuxedo to strut the red carpet.

“To be Magic’s trainer and to bring her into hospitals and bring to to senior homes and work with veterans i just feel honored. That Magic trusts me all the therapy horses trust me enough to go into these different situations and spend time with people who really need unconditional love, said owner Jorge Garcia-Bengochea.”

People could take pictures and meet and greet with the film star, and get a movie premiere swag bag.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

Latest News

Ocala man sent to the hospital after being hit by a sedan in Marion County
Ocala man sent to the hospital after being hit by a sedan in Marion County
Attorney for UF graduate student asks for re-hear on potential class-action lawsuit over UF’s...
Attorney for UF graduate student asks for re-hear on potential class-action lawsuit over UF’s COVID-19 lockdown
Gilchrist County residents will collect food for the holidays
Gilchrist County residents will collect food for the holidays
Gilchrist County residents will collect food for the holidays