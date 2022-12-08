Mark Whittemore retires as Buchholz football coach

Bobcats made state semifinals in each of the last two years
Bobcats made state semifinals in each of the last two years(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The high football season ended for Buchholz when the Bobcats lost, for a second-straight year, in the state semifinals. Now, the program suffers another tough loss - Head Coach Mark Whittemore.

The man who’s roamed the Bobcats sideline for more than two decades, the last 10 as head coach, announced in a video on social media that the fall of 2022 was his last at the helm of Buchholz.

During his tenure as the Bobcats leader, Whittemore compiled a record of 78-48, while guiding the black and gold to eight playoff appearances. Including, back-to-back state semifinals to end his coaching career with the school.

Buchholz defensive coordinator Chuck Bell has been named head coach.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

The Raiders won their second straight state title this fall
Santa Fe volleyball teammates Jalyn Stout, Anisa Dorlouis sign to play at DI schools
Sout, Dorlouis sign to play DI volleyball
Gators blown out by Huskies, 75-54
Florida guard Trey Bonham (2) is defended by Connecticut guard Hassan Diarra (5) during the...
Florida men’s basketball team goes down to UConn at home, 75-54