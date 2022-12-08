Mark Whittemore retires as Buchholz football coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The high football season ended for Buchholz when the Bobcats lost, for a second-straight year, in the state semifinals. Now, the program suffers another tough loss - Head Coach Mark Whittemore.

The man who’s roamed the Bobcats sideline for more than two decades, the last 10 as head coach, announced in a video on social media that the fall of 2022 was his last at the helm of Buchholz.

Thank you Coach Whitt!!!! pic.twitter.com/ACwJbxowew — Buchholz Recruiting (@BuchholzRecruit) December 8, 2022

During his tenure as the Bobcats leader, Whittemore compiled a record of 78-48, while guiding the black and gold to eight playoff appearances. Including, back-to-back state semifinals to end his coaching career with the school.

Buchholz defensive coordinator Chuck Bell has been named head coach.

