Ocala man sent to the hospital after being hit by a sedan in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:40 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - FHP troopers say a 73-year-old man from Ocala is hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the road.

Troopers say the man was trying to cross the northbound lanes of SE 58th Avenue from the east side of the road in Marion County around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon and that’s when a sedan hit him.

He is hospitalized with serious injuries.

