Ocala Police Officer gears up for the XFL

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officer Sean Price was born and raised in Marion County and started playing football in 7th grade.

“Prior to that I wanted to be a basketball player I got into football because I realized I wasn’t going to be 6′7, 6′8,” said Price.

Price said first played defensive end before transitioning to tight end.

“This one game in middle school I made a spectacular one-handed catch on a whim and at that point, he saw me as a tight end and from that point, it took off.”

He shined at North Marion High School and then went to the University of South Florida and was on the Mackey Award Watch list for the best tight end in college football.

But during his senior year, things took a turn.

“I projected to go in the third round and tore my PCL, so life kind of took me a different route. I needed up getting signed with a couple of NFL teams for short periods of time. I got cut from those teams and released from those teams that’s just the life of the sport.”

He then played in the Alliance for American Football for Steve Spurrier and in 2020 in the XFL for the Dallas Renegade.

This past Father’s Day he took some time off to try out for the upcoming season.

“Getting drafted was crazy I was in my garage building some projects and I got a call like hey we’re going to draft you to Vegas and I was just astounded,” said Price.

Price said through the process Chief Mike Balken and OPD have always wanted him to chase his dreams.

“If I go out and have a great season and the NFL drafts me then, of course, I’ll go play in the NFL. The NFL stands for not for long I’m here for the long haul the Ocala Police Department has my heart.”

Price is taking a leave of absence and will fly out to Arlington, Texas, in January for training camp for the Vegas Vipers.

