Santa Fe volleyball teammates Jalyn Stout, Anisa Dorlouis sign to play at DI schools

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -As teammates, Santa Fe outside hitter Jalyn Stout and setter Anisa Dorlouis helped lead the Raiders to back-to-back state championships in their junior and senior seasons. It was only fitting they signed their letters of intent to play in college together as well.

Stout, who was voted Florida Miss Volleyball earlier on Wednesday as the state’s top overall player, signed with Coastal Carolina. Stout averaged 6.1 kills per set for the Raiders on a .433 attack percentage. Dorlouis, the team’s setter, will attend Maryland Eastern Shore, after directing the Raiders to an overall record of 30-2.

“I can’t really put it into words,” said Stout. “I’m so excited because I really like everyone at that school and I really love the coaches already, so, I can’t wait I’m excited. But also super sad to leave all these amazing people behind.”

“I’ve been working for something and I’ve actually achieved it so it feels like all my hard work has gone to something,” said Dorlouis. “I can show it off to my friends and family and like show what I’ve been doing.”

The consecutive state championships won by the Raiders are the first in the history of the school’s volleyball program.

