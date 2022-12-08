Silver Alert issued for missing man from Gainesville

Silver Alert issued for Paul Brown, 86
Silver Alert issued for Paul Brown, 86(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert after an 86-year-old man when missing on Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies say Paul Brown, 86, was last seen around 4 p.m. leaving his home on Northwest 132nd Boulevard. He suffered from a number of medical conditions.

He was wearing blue jeans and a blue long-sleeved button-up shirt. He drives a 2017 charcoal grey Toyota Prius bearing FL Tag 2140VY.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office at 352-955-1818. Mr. Brown and his vehicle have been entered into the Florida and National Crime Information Databases as missing.

