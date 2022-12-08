State title game preview: Hawthorne Hornets

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -Over the last few years, the Hawthorne Hornets have gone from the plucky underdog to a 1A juggernaut in Florida high school football. Under head coach and Hawthorne alum Cornelius Ingram, Hawthorne has made it to a third consecutive state championship game, and the Hornets believe this team can achieve ultimate glory for the first time.

“Having a lot of guys who played in the game, that experience definitely helps, so hopefully we can use that momentum going into the game and it should help us out,” said Ingram.

11-0 Hawthorne has been downright defensive in its run to the state finals, yielding just 10 points per game. But the Hornets will have to be as stout as ever in the Class 1A-Rural state championship in Tallahassee. Saturday’s opponent is 13-0 Northview. The Chiefs are led by running back Jamarkus Jefferson, who has rushed for 2,345 yards and 43 touchdowns.

“We have our work cut out, our defense has to be physical, and we definitely have to tackle,” said Ingram. “I told my team there’s a reason why they’re in the state championship game.”

The Hornets owe a lot of their own success to resolve. They’ve spent much of the season overcoming injuries, and Saturday might be no differnet. Quarterback CJ Ingram left the state semifinal game with an ankle injury, and his status is up in the air. Star defensive lineman Jailen Ruth has a banged up knee. But the Hornets remain men on a mission.

“We’ve been through a lot of adversity all season,” said senior offensive lineman Mozell Williams. “People have counted us out, but guys have never backed down, I really love these guys.”

That could be said of the entire community. Like many of its 1A-Rural brothers, Hawthorne is the only high school in its city.

“We never won a football playoff game when we played,” said Ingram. “Most of us played together when we were here, so we’re soaking it all in as well.”

“It’d be one for history,” said Williams. “Losing in back to back years, it hurt, but we have to come out here and finish the drill.”

If the Hornets can pull it off, a first-ever state title would be sweeter than honey.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.