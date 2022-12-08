Tacachale Christmas tree lighting event shines bright after two-year hiatus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a two-year-long pandemic pause, Tacahale residents enjoyed a Christmas tree lighting ceremony alongside their neighbors inside and outside of the community.

The Tacachale Center hosted residents inside the center and Gainesville for the 38th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Michael Mayfield, the center’s administrator, said the mood inside the community over the last two years was definitely off without this annual tradition.

“It was gloomy, it was boring. We tried to do everything we could to make Christmas worthwhile for our residents, but it just wasn’t there,” said Mayfield.

Tacachalee is the home to around 250 developmentally disabled Gainesville residents. They ate snacks, saw Santa and the Grinch, and sang along to familiar holiday favorites all while TV20s David Snyder emceed the event.

