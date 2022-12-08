Three men arrested in connection to a car theft

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three men in Bradford County are in jail in connection to a car theft we reported last week.

Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies say Darryel Cassels, 34, is the man wanted for fleeing from police on Friday.

Cassels along with Dalton Elixson, 21, and Austin Smith, 33, were put behind bars for a car theft in Clay County.

Deputies say they are waiting for Starke Police and Union County deputies to process warrants to properly charge Cassels.

