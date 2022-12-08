UF Board of Trustees will start their two-day meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF Board of Trustees starts the first day of a two day meeting on Thursday.

The meeting will be held at Emerson Alumni Hall starting at 8 a.m.

TRENDING: Attorney for UF graduate student asks for re-hear on potential class-action lawsuit over UF’s COVID-19 lockdown

One issue on the agenda will be to ratify a new contract with the GAU union.

Others include the new budget process and student housing.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.