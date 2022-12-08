UF Board of Trustees will start their two-day meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF Board of Trustees starts the first day of a two day meeting on Thursday.
The meeting will be held at Emerson Alumni Hall starting at 8 a.m.
One issue on the agenda will be to ratify a new contract with the GAU union.
Others include the new budget process and student housing.
