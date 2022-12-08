‘Visit Florida’ changes strategies to help counties affected by Hurricane Ian

Erosion is a big concern at Folly Beach after Hurricane Ian heavily damaged the beach, eroding some of its protection against storms like Nicole.(Live 5)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - ‘Visit Florida’, the state’s official tourism marketing agency, is changing strategies in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The new marketing plan will spend $200,000 for tourism advertising to the five counties most impacted by the storm.

Those counties will be choosing from content partnerships, digital media, and social media.

‘Visit Florida’ offers matching funds to the 19 counties FEMA recognizes as impacted by Hurricane Ian.

