Alachua Education Foundation will have its annual holiday luncheon

The Alachua Education Foundation will host their annual holiday luncheon on Friday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Education Foundation will host their annual holiday luncheon on Friday.

It will be held at Eastside High School Hungry Ram Cafe.

The luncheon will start at 11:15 a.m.

They will discuss the scholarships awarded during the 2021- 22 school year and student programs.

There will also be professional develop and recognition programs for teachers.

