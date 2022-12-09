Alachua Education Foundation will have its annual holiday luncheon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Education Foundation will host their annual holiday luncheon on Friday.
It will be held at Eastside High School Hungry Ram Cafe.
The luncheon will start at 11:15 a.m.
They will discuss the scholarships awarded during the 2021- 22 school year and student programs.
There will also be professional develop and recognition programs for teachers.
