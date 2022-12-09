Alachua Police Department now accredited in a unanimous vote

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua Police officials say the agency has reached a milestone.

The Alachua Police Department is now accredited by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation.

The commission voted unanimously to approve APD Wednesday.

In a statement, Police Chief Jesse Sandusky said this is a goal the agency has been working on for several years.

Being accredited, means an agency met certain standards put forward by the commission.

