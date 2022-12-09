Argument leads to suspect killing father dropping off birthday gift, police say

Arizona authorities say 37-year-old Domingo Luz has been arrested after a deadly shooting that occurred earlier this week.(MCSO/Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHANDLER, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say an argument led to a man killing a father dropping off a birthday gift for his daughter.

Investigators say the incident started when 29-year-old Carlos Dorion and 37-year-old Domingo Luz got into an argument after Dorion tailgated Luz while the two were driving Monday evening.

After the dispute, Dorion went to visit his daughter’s house to drop off a birthday gift nearby, according to court paperwork.

Police said as Dorion was dropping off the gift, Luz went to his apartment and grabbed a rifle. Luz then returned to the original spot where the two men were arguing and found Dorion backing out of a driveway.

Arizona’s Family reports Luz began shooting at Dorion’s car with one of the bullets hitting Dorion in the head, killing him. Luz then took off from the scene.

On Wednesday, detectives spotted Luz driving while matching his vehicle to the one captured on surveillance video. Investigators said while police arrested Luz, a small bag of heroin fell out of his pocket.

According to court documents, Luz admitted going home, grabbing his rifle, and tracking down Dorion that day. He told police he shot at the engine block to scare Dorion, and he thought Dorion would drive at him.

Officers said Luz’s story didn’t match up with what was on surveillance video.

Luz’s girlfriend and son reportedly admitted to police they were in the car during the shooting and said Luz was angry about the argument. Both told police Luz was the alleged shooter.

Authorities said the 37-year-old was booked and is facing charges that include first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, and narcotic drug possession.

