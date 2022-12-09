Authorities search for suspect after Toys-for-Tots donation box stolen from store

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The people who run Toys-for-Tots say someone stole a donation box with as much as $800 from a store in Marion County.

On the security video, a white male in his mid 20′s to early 30′s approaches the check out register at the Dollar General on southeast Hwy-484 in Belleview.

He appears to put the box underneath a child’s car seat and walk out the door with a second child.

