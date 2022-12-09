Brooksville man arrested after being accused of defrauding Dunnellon city officials

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Dunnellon police say Glenn Staub, 65, from Brooksville tried to defraud the city.

Officers say a deal was made between Dunnellon officials and Staub to construct two pole barns at city beach.

Staub told them he was a certified contractor and was paid a deposit of $11,000.

After a delay in the project city officials say they found out that Staub was not certified and had no plans to start the project.

They say Staub refused to return the deposit.

He was arrested in Hernando County.

