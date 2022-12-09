Build a House for the House gingerbread house competition will happen in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Build a House for the House gingerbread house competition will be held on Friday.

TV20′s very own Paige Beck will judge the competition.

There will be holiday cheer and fun while you decorate a gingerbread house with your friends.

The event will start at 11:30 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

It will be held at the Hilton University of Florida Conference Center.

