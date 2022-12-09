Build a House for the House gingerbread house competition will happen in Gainesville

The Build a House for the House gingerbread house competition will be held on Friday.
The Build a House for the House gingerbread house competition will be held on Friday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Build a House for the House gingerbread house competition will be held on Friday.

TV20′s very own Paige Beck will judge the competition.

There will be holiday cheer and fun while you decorate a gingerbread house with your friends.

TRENDING: Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

The event will start at 11:30 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

It will be held at the Hilton University of Florida Conference Center.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

There is a retirement celebration on Friday for Circuit Court Judge Paul Bryan in Lake City.
Retirement celebration for Circuit Court Judge Paul Bryan to be held in Lake City
States attempt to recoup $3 million from a Suwannee County sawmill is on hold
States attempt to recoup $3 million from a Suwannee County sawmill is on hold
Alachua Police Department now accredited in a unanimous vote
Alachua Police Department now accredited in a unanimous vote
Oak View Middle School student a winner in the student essay contest for the Hispanic Heritage...
Oak View Middle School student a winner in the student essay contest for the Hispanic Heritage Month contest