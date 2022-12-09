College of Central Florida will hold a Farm Share drive-through food distribution

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson will host a Farm Share drive-through food distribution on Friday.

This is in partnership with former Ocala representative Joe Harding, Ocala city councilman Ire Bethea and the College of Central Florida.

The event will take place at the College of Central Florida starting at 8:00 a.m.

The distribution will continue until the food is gone.

Food is on a first come first served basis.

