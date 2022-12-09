Competitors raise gingerbread houses and money for Ronald McDonald House

Competitors assemble delicious gingerbread houses at the Hilton UF Conference Center
Competitors assemble delicious gingerbread houses at the Hilton UF Conference Center(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Competitors faced off in one the biggest gingerbread building competitions in North Central Florida on Friday and it was all for a good cause.

TV20 is a proud media sponsor of the Build a House for the House gingerbread house competition benefitting the Ronald McDonald House Charites. The event was held at the Hilton University of Florida Conference Center.

Dozens of people competed both individually and as teams to win any of the eight categories in the competition.

TV20′s Paige Beck judged the competition as she has many years in the past while TV20′s Zitlali Solache hosted the event.

The event raised money for the Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida which is in the process of moving to a large facility next year.

