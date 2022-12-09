Family asks for help solving hit and run case one year later

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they’re still looking for the person who hit and killed a Keystone Heights man one year ago and his family isn’t giving up.

Derek Shimkus, 37, was hit and killed on State Road 26 near County Road 1469 in Hawthorne on Dec. 10, 2021. The victim’s brother Drew Shimkus is hoping someone comes forward because their family needs closure.

“Chances are it was a huge accident and someone got scared and they have to be living with this every day and it can’t be easy for them either,” said Shimkus. “Any kind of information would be helpful. Just to know what happened.

RELATED: State Road 26 near Hawthorne shut down after hit-and-run death

Troopers say the right-side mirror assembly separated from the vehicle during the crash. They believe the vehicle that hit Shimkus is a 1996 to 2007 Plymouth Voyager, Dodge Caravan or Chrysler Town and Country Minivan or a 2007 to 20012 Dodge Caliber.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.