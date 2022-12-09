A former NFL player feeds 42 families at his gym in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Clint Hart played eight seasons in the NFL for the Eagles, Chargers, and Rams.

When he was with the Chargers, he wore number 42.

“When I step in the gym and what the gym brings and the platform that it gives me to do things like this within the community. Feeding 42 families were based on my football number and I’m just blessed and fortunate enough to be able to do that,” said Hart.

He turned his gym, Healthy Harts Fitness in Ocala, into a place to serve hot meals to each family.

Danielle Burnsworth and her family said their fortunate he was able to help out.

“I think it’s great that they’re are still good people out there that want to help the community I think it’s great.”

Hart said he knows what it’s like to struggle growing up and wanted to put a smile on each child and parent’s face.

“I know what it’s like to be down, especially as a teenager we didn’t always have things coming up my family didn’t always have we struggled. It takes getting a push sometimes a jump start and that’s what we hope we are for some of these families.”

For nine years, this tradition has continued and Hart hopes to encourage others that no matter where they are, you can help someone this holiday season.

“We need to try our best to pull people up so I’m hoping it catches fire throughout cities and people start doing their own thing. feed 33 feed 17 just start something.”

Along with a full belly, each family left with toys for under the tree and groceries to stock their fridge.

