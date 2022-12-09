Gator volleyball team knocked out of NCAA tournament with a four-set loss to Pittsburgh

Florida rallies from dwon two sets, but cannot complete comeback in Sweet 16
Florida NCAA Tournament Practice, Dec. 1
Florida NCAA Tournament Practice, Dec. 1(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WCJB) -After claiming a share of the SEC title with a relatively young and inexperienced roster, the Florida volleyball team had its postseason run end on Thursday with a four-set loss to Pittsburgh in the NCAA regional semifinals in Madison, Wisconsin. Florida fell 25-20, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22 to end the season 25-6 overall.

Marina Markova slammed 15 kills to lead the Gators, while Merritt Beason added 13. Florida hit for a .304 percentage, including a .571 clip in the third set, compared to Pitt’s .224 for the match. The Panthers still had enough firepower to advance, led by Courtney Buzzerio’s 19 kills. Serena Gray added nine kills on 22 attempts for Pittsburgh.

Since advancing to the NCAA championship match in 2017, the Gators have been eliminated in the Sweet 16 four times, and in the regional finals once.

Florida played strong all season despite having a lot of moving parts throughout the season and graduating two of its top hitters and its setter from last year. Among the standouts this season was setter Alexis Stucky, who was voted Southeast Region Freshman of the Year earlier this week.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Hawthorne H.S., Monday
State title game preview: Hawthorne Hornets
Bobcats made state semifinals in each of the last two years
Mark Whittemore retires as Buchholz football coach
The Raiders won their second straight state title this fall
Santa Fe volleyball teammates Jalyn Stout, Anisa Dorlouis sign to play at DI schools
Sout, Dorlouis sign to play DI volleyball