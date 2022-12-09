Gator volleyball team knocked out of NCAA tournament with a four-set loss to Pittsburgh

MADISON, Wis. (WCJB) -After claiming a share of the SEC title with a relatively young and inexperienced roster, the Florida volleyball team had its postseason run end on Thursday with a four-set loss to Pittsburgh in the NCAA regional semifinals in Madison, Wisconsin. Florida fell 25-20, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22 to end the season 25-6 overall.

Marina Markova slammed 15 kills to lead the Gators, while Merritt Beason added 13. Florida hit for a .304 percentage, including a .571 clip in the third set, compared to Pitt’s .224 for the match. The Panthers still had enough firepower to advance, led by Courtney Buzzerio’s 19 kills. Serena Gray added nine kills on 22 attempts for Pittsburgh.

Since advancing to the NCAA championship match in 2017, the Gators have been eliminated in the Sweet 16 four times, and in the regional finals once.

Florida played strong all season despite having a lot of moving parts throughout the season and graduating two of its top hitters and its setter from last year. Among the standouts this season was setter Alexis Stucky, who was voted Southeast Region Freshman of the Year earlier this week.

