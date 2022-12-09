Ghost candidates cause for recommending changes to election rules

A government watchdog group is concerned about "ghost candidates," and is recommending changing election rules.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A government watchdog group is recommending changes to state election rules to address what they are calling “ghost candidates.”

Ghost candidates put themselves on the ballot but have no intention of actually campaigning instead they want to take voters from other candidates.

Ghost candidates have seemingly benefited candidates from both parties here in North Central Florida over the past few election cycles.

A report from the group “Integrity Florida” calls for several steps including changing rules to allow write-in candidates to close primaries and eliminating “dark money” which uses the federal tax code to hide sources of campaign funding.

“If a write-in candidate is on the ballot, then the primary election is closed when it should be open to all voters if there are only Republicans or only Democrats running for that seat,” says Ben Wilcox, the Research Director from Integrity Florida.

The report focuses, in part, on ghost candidates in three 2020 senate races won by republicans.

