Gilchrist County man arrested for sending inappropriate images of himself to child

Alachua County Jail booking photo of Anthony Dale Douglas, 22 accused of sending harmful materials to a minor(ASO)
Alachua County Jail booking photo of Anthony Dale Douglas, 22 accused of sending harmful materials to a minor(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Bell, who is related to Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz, was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for sending inappropriate images to a child.

FDLE officers say Anthony Dale Douglas, 22, of Bell, is charged with transmitting harmful material to a minor by an electronic device. He is accused of sending several lewd and indecent photos of himself in only his underwear to a pre-teen girl wearing.

TRENDING: FDLE investigates human remains found in Gilchrist County

Sheriff Schultz declined to comment on the matter regarding his nephew. Douglas was booked in the Alachua County Jail on Friday.

