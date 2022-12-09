Gilchrist County man arrested for sending inappropriate images of himself to child

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Bell, who is related to Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz, was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for sending inappropriate images to a child.

FDLE officers say Anthony Dale Douglas, 22, of Bell, is charged with transmitting harmful material to a minor by an electronic device. He is accused of sending several lewd and indecent photos of himself in only his underwear to a pre-teen girl wearing.

Sheriff Schultz declined to comment on the matter regarding his nephew. Douglas was booked in the Alachua County Jail on Friday.

