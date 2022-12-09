High Springs city commissioners approve plan for mural permit applications

Residents have been debating the merits of the dozen or so murals in town.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - After a year long battle, High Springs city leaders have approved a plan to apply for permits to create murals.

Residents have been debating the merits of the dozen or so murals in town.

Tonight city commissioners voted 4-to-1 to approve a permitting plan for new murals.

Some of the considerations will be their size and that they don’t interfere with traffic.

Commissioners also want to make sure the content of murals will not be a consideration in the permitting process.

