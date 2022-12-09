Jack Miller III to start at QB for the Gators in the Las Vegas Bowl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Jack Miller III is about to be QB-1 for the Gators. Head coach Billy Napier confirmed on Thursday Miller will be Florida’s starter for the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17 versus Oregon State. Miller had thumb surgery in the preseason but has been cleared. Napier says he has been practicing for about four weeks.

Miller is elevated to the role with Anthony Richardson having declared for the NFL Draft and Jalen Kitna being removed from the team.

Although Miller has yet to throw a pass as a Gator, Napier believes the Ohio State transfer will be ready.

“We’re very intentional about keeping those guys engaged,” said Napier. “He has traveled with us, went through the process of prepping each week. Obviously the volume of work will be a little different for him, that’ll be the biggest challenge.”

In other Gator football news, running back Trevor Etienne and linebacker Shemar James were chosen for the SEC All-Freshman Team on Thursday. Etienne has rushed for 704 yards as a true freshman, incliding a season-high of 129 vs. Florida State. James has played in all 12 games, starting three. His 40 tackles are the second-most among SEC true freshman linebackers.

And Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence was named a First Team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation. Torrence did not allow a sack or commit a penalty this season.

