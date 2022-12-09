Marion County Pets: Hocus, Buttercup, Cindy, and Gracie

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First up is four-year-old Hocus. This boy loves treats and is trying to work his magic to find a forever home.

Next is the Groovy Buttercup. This dancing queen may be 10 years old but is young at heart and it looking for a partner.

Lastly are sisters who are experts at chasing Cindy and Gracie. These three-month-old kitties will tag team to win your heart over.

Marion County Animal Services celebrate their 12 Paws of Christmas Adoption special. For the month of December, all adoption will be $12.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

