Marion County Supervisor of Elections prepares for special election to replace Rep. Joe Harding

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion county Supervisor of Elections Wesley Wilcox will have his hands full coordinating a special election with state election officials. This comes after State Representative Joe Harding resigned following his recent federal fraud charges.

Wilcox is first tasked to make sure requirements for an election are met from the state division of elections. He’ll recommend dates to hold a primary and general election that have to be approved The Governor’s office.

RELATED STORY: State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment

“I’m thinking the primary is gonna happen some time maybe March... anywhere from the first of March to the end of March,” said Wilcox. “And then the general will be somewhere between mid-May and mid-June.”

Wilcox doesn’t yet have an estimated cost for the election, but says the state will reimburse their office..

The state division of elections site already shows a candidate ready to fill the role. Belleview Republican Ryan Chamberlin opened his campaign account today to run in the district.

