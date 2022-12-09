Neighbors demand answers after plans for the Gainesville Country Club remain uncertain

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly five months have passed since the closure of the Gainesville County Club, and residents are waiting for an answer.

“I’d like to see someone come in and purchase the property who can treat it properly,” stated neighbor, Cynthia Brasington.

In July, Gainesville Country Club officials announced it’s temporary closure through Facebook and webpage posts.

They stated they would re-open in October, after undergoing maintenance.

Several residents made clear that the owner, Joseph Hernandez, is responsible.

“I’m not entirely surprised that there’s not really a notification. I didn’t really expect them to open in October, " shared neighbor Ryan Chastain-Gross. “That seemed something to say, so that people would leave them alone for a little bit.”

Residents said the facility stopped lawn maintenance for some months. They worry property values will decline, if the golf course is not taken care of.

“We purchased here because we wanted a country club neighborhood. We wanted to have a golfing community, " stated Brasington.

They also fear the course may be redeveloped into more homes. Residents urge for a stronger resident to management relationship.

“A general upkeep of the course would be appreciated and more communication with the residents,” stated Chastain-Gross.

Joseph Hernandez sent out a statement.

“We are continuing to improve the property but we are evaluating what other business models would be viable with the property. We value the resident’s input but in the end, this a private property and we will do what is in the best interest of our investors.”

According to Sunbiz, the country club is listed as an active business.

