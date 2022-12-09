Oak View Middle School student a winner in the student essay contest for the Hispanic Heritage Month contest

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:40 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida school student is one of the winners of a statewide Hispanic Heritage Month contest.

Oak View Middle School student Aeden Arquiza was one of the student essay contest winners and was honored in a ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion.

The Governor also recognized winners of a student art contest and the excellence in education award.

The ceremony had to be postponed due to Hurricane Ian.

