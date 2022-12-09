Oak View Middle School student a winner in the student essay contest for the Hispanic Heritage Month contest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida school student is one of the winners of a statewide Hispanic Heritage Month contest.

Oak View Middle School student Aeden Arquiza was one of the student essay contest winners and was honored in a ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion.

TRENDING: Neighbors demand answers after plans for the Gainesville Country Club remain uncertain

The Governor also recognized winners of a student art contest and the excellence in education award.

The ceremony had to be postponed due to Hurricane Ian.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.