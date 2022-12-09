One NCFL woman donated 100 handmade bears to Toys for Tots

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the deadline for Toys for Tots donations coming to a close in some areas, one woman donated her time and handicraft.

Debbi Cammilleri donated 100 handmade bears that she designed and made all by herself. The come in all colors, sizes, and each one is unique.

She says it takes her around four hours per bear.

She also gives out her handmade goods to children’s hospitals and other charities.

For a full list of toys for tots donation locations across North Central Florida, visit HERE

