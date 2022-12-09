Partnership for Strong Families provides for 1,200 foster kids this Christmas

JONESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It really is a team effort, to make sure this happens so that our children can be really excited and happy when they wake up to find the presents,” said community engagement specialist with PFSF, Jacob Clore.

The “Wish Upon a Star” holiday drive benefits youth in the foster system here in NCFL and beyond.

Children can choose three things off their wish list and donors sponsored those items.

“We have people from families to large groups who sponsor up to to 100 stars. It really is a community effort and a great way for people to have an impact through the holiday season” said Clore.

This year they are able to serve over 1,200 children.

“When children are removed from care, especially when they’re in the care of a new caregiver, holidays like this can be particularly challenging. They are holidays focused on elements of family, so when you have donors that supplied these gifts it is just providing them with bright memories to provide a brighter spot for these children with her in a tough time in their lives” said Clore.

Clore said donations usually end up totaling around $85,000.

Gifts range from books to baby dolls and even bikes.

“It’s super important to do everything we can to make this as exciting and joyful for these kids,” said donor, Jason Sweat who, along with his wife, has been fostering for 9 years.

With support from Unity Foster Ministries, they sponsor an entire city of foster children.

This year it was High Springs where they provided for 31 children.

“We got a giant remote control truck. we got ball pits. One of the coolest ones we did this year was a young man who really enjoys the outdoors and fishing. We were able to get him a new fishing rod and tackle and a friend of ours who owns a fishing charter was able to pitch in and take him on a fishing charter for Christmas that was really cool” said Sweat.

Organizers have begun sending out the toys to caseworkers, who will then deliver them to the families.

You can still donate to support children that will be entering foster care closer to Christmas day.

CLICK HERE for ways to donate.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.