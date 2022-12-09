Pedestrian critically injured in crash on Silver Springs Boulevard

Pedestrian hit while in the middle of Silver Springs Blvd on a foggy morning in Ocala
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An early morning crash on East Silver Springs Boulevard left a pedestrian with critical injuries according to the Ocala Police Department.

Officers say a vehicle headed west on East Silver Springs Boulevard hit a pedestrian in the roadway around 4 a.m. The crash happened near the Appleton Museum.

The pedestrian was not on a crosswalk when hit. Officers note, there was heavy fog at the time of the crash.

TRENDING: State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment

Emergency crews took the pedestrian to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene and the crash is under investigation.

