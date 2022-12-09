P.K. Yonge track star Zuriel Reed signs with Auburn

Reed won a state title as a sophomore and aims for another this school year
Reed to run in the SEC
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -P.K. Yonge’s Zuriel Reed is one of the best high school hurdlers in the state. Fittingly, she cleared another barrier on Friday.

Reed annoucned her college decision, and made it theatrical with a reveal at her signing ceremony inside the Blue Wave gym. A bunch of schools were in the running for Reed’s talents, including Florida, UCF, and Texas. But Reed elected to sign with Auburn.

Reed was state champion in the 300 meter hurdles as a sophomore, posting a time of 44.15 seconds and state runner-up as a junior. But the process of choosing a school wasn’t so quick for this speedster.

“I had to put a lot into this,” said Redd. “Sometimes I thought i wasn’t going D1 becasue I would have minor setbacks like injuries and everything and it would be mentally challenging, but I just had to keep pushing through and trust God throughout this process.”

Reed found it difficult to make her decision without telling anyone prior to the ceremony.

“It was definitely hard to keep it from them because my family, they’re like a praying family and they wan the best for me and they love exciting news, they’re definitely excited, I’m excited it was hard to keep the water in but it’s out now.”

