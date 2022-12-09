Retirement celebration for Circuit Court Judge Paul Bryan to be held in Lake City

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:59 AM EST
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a retirement celebration on Friday for 30-year Circuit Court Judge Paul Bryan in Lake City.

Judge Paul Bryan is retiring at the end of this year.

The reception is held at the Columbia County Courthouse in Courtroom 1.

This event starts at 3 p.m.

Chief Judge Mark Feagle is set to give a speech, which will be followed by an open forum for brief comments by anyone who wishes to speak.

