Starke Police Department investigating shooting at gas station in Starke

Crime (GFX)
Crime (GFX)(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an active crime scene with law enforcement present at a gas station in Starke.

This is taking place at 312 W Brownlee St. at a Circle K in Starke.

TRENDING: Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

The Starke Police Department says this is in relation to a shooting and to avoid the area.

The department will provide updates as the investigation continues.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Partnership for Strong Families provides for 1,200 foster kids this Christmas
Partnership for Strong Families provides for 1,200 foster kids this Christmas
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Partnership for Strong Families provides for 1,200 foster kids this Christmas
Partnership for Strong Families provides for 1,200 foster kids this Christmas
Retirement celebration for Circuit Court Judge Paul Bryan to be held in Lake City