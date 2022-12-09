Starke Police Department investigating shooting at gas station in Starke
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an active crime scene with law enforcement present at a gas station in Starke.
This is taking place at 312 W Brownlee St. at a Circle K in Starke.
The Starke Police Department says this is in relation to a shooting and to avoid the area.
The department will provide updates as the investigation continues.
