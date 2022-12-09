Starke Police Department investigating shooting at gas station in Starke

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an active crime scene with law enforcement present at a gas station in Starke.

This is taking place at 312 W Brownlee St. at a Circle K in Starke.

The Starke Police Department says this is in relation to a shooting and to avoid the area.

The department will provide updates as the investigation continues.

